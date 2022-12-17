HONOLULU (KHON2) — The search for a downed air ambulance off Maui entered its second full day on Saturday, Dec. 17.

There is still no sign of the three crew members who were on board.

The plane — operated by Hawaii Life Flight — left Maui on Thursday, Dec. 16 to pick up a patient on the Big Island. The aircraft disappeared off the radar around 9:30 p.m.

With Hawaii Life Flight aircrafts grounded, help has arrived to assist with medical missions.

The Coast Guard scoured the channel between Maui and Hawaii Island to find the King Air fixed-wing prop plane on Saturday. The Civil Air Patrol — founded during World War II to provide community support and services — is now on board.

“For example, today’s situation, we are continuing to work with the Coast Guard as they requested our support yesterday, and we flew our mission to locate a missing aircraft,” said Janel Fujinaka, Civil Air Patrol Hawaii Wing public affairs officer.

The Air Patrol flew one Cessna aircraft to support the Coast Guard on Saturday. Air Patrol Cessnas are equipped with high-tech cameras to photograph areas of interest, Fujinaka said, they had three planes in the air on Friday.

“Besides taking photos, we also have our pilots, our mission pilots, as well as our mission scanners and our mission observers that help support the mission,” Fujinaka said.

All Hawaii Life Flight aircrafts and crews are on a safety stand down, according to their parent company Global Medical Response (GMR).

Gov. Josh Green’s emergency proclamation enabled additional medical teams to go into service on Saturday and a new air ambulance became operational as well.

GMR said in part through a statement on Saturday:

“In addition to staffing multiple helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft from GMR companies, GMR clinicians will be staffing two Black Hawk helicopters operated by the state… Hawaii Life Flight extends its deepest gratitude to the U.S. Coast Guard, Governor Green, Emergency AirLift and the community for their assistance and continued support during this difficult time.” Global Medical Response spokesperson

The National Transportation Safety Board has not confirmed that debris recovered on Friday in waters off Maui was from the Hawaii Life Flight aircraft and told KHON2 that the search for the plane is still ongoing.

“As the search continues, we ask that you continue to keep our three crew members and their families in your prayers.” Global Medical Response spokesperson

Civil Air Patrol said it is unknown how long the search will last.

“It’s been about more than 24 hours, so it, it could last anywhere from 8 to 10 hours, or even two hours to, you know, a maximum of maybe weeks,” Fujinaka said.

GMR said names and photos of the crew were unable to be released on Saturday.