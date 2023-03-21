HONOLULU (KHON2) — City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed in observance of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole Day, Monday, March 27.

Check out this list for what will be open and closed:

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule.

Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open.

Parks and botanical gardens are open.

Municipal golf courses are open.

The Honolulu Zoo is open.

The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.

People’s Open Markets will not be held.

All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.

In addition to these closures, there will also be parking and traffic regulations in effect.

Parking will be restricted in Lanikai over the three-day holiday weekend, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapi‘olani Park, metered parking lots and meters on specific Waikīkī streets. View the list of Waikīkī streets here .



Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8