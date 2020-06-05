City’s food assistance program for recently unemployed to cap off on June 9

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The food assistance program for the recently unemployed is set to conclude with one last distribution event at Aloha Stadium.

“Just because this food distribution is concluding it doesn’t mean we’re giving up on the effort to make sure people have access to healthy, locally-grown food. This will be a continuing effort throughout this pandemic,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

The first food distribution event was held on Thursday, April 30, at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex. Since that time, eight other food distribution events have been held at Aloha Stadium providing approximately 2,160,000 pounds of food to roughly 36,000 families on Oahu.

The City has put in an additional $225,000 to support two more events in June to provide food to 5,000 more families to help the transition as the City slowly starts to reopen. An updated resource list will be provided at the final two distributions as well as being available online at oneoahu.org. It is important that residents know where to access food after the last mass food distribution ends, as well as how to access other resource support.

The final distribution event will take place on Tuesday, June 9, also at 9 a.m. at Aloha Stadium.

