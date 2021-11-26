City worker dies after being trapped in tank at wastewater treatment plant in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A city employee died after being trapped in a tank located at Honouliuli Wastewater Treatment Plant in Ewa Beach on Friday, Nov. 26, according to the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD).

The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported this incident has been classified as an unattended death.

HFD said it happened around 10 a.m. Friday, and a HazMat unit was also deployed due to federal rules that apply to confined space rescues. Firefighters lowered into the tank to recover the person stuck.

Patient care was then transferred to Honolulu EMS at approximately 10:39 a.m. and the Office of the Medical Examiner was notified.

According to a spokesperson from the City, “Mayor Blangiardi expresses his deepest sympathy and condolences to the family in the loss of their loved one and the City mourns the loss of our dedicated City employee.”

It is unknown what exactly happened; this incident is currently under investigation.