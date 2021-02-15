City wins award for children’s book on wastewater treatment

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City Department of Environmental Services (DES) is the winner of a national award for its children’s book “Anatomy of Wastewater.”

The book, which focuses on teaching children how wastewater treatment is similar to their own bodies, was written, illustrated and published by Honolulu City staff.

DES was awarded the 2021 National Environmental Achievement award in Public Information and Education.

The full book can be previewed here: