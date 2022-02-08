City wants your help updating Honolulu’s street signs during Hawaiian Language Month

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts (MOCA) created ‘Word on the Street,’ a social media project, to spotlight Honolulu’s street signs and update them.

Many of Hawaii’s street signs are inconsistent with the use of modern diacritical markings and misuse the ʻokina and kahakō. Some also feature incorrectly spelled names of people and places, officials stated.

This new project comes during Mahina ‘Ōlelo Hawaiʻi, which is Hawaiian Language Month. The goal is to identify and catalog street signs that need to be updated or corrected with help from the community.

According to officials, individuals can participate by looking for misspelled or incorrect street signs where they live, work and play. People can then take photos of the street sign and post them to MOCA’s Instagram @hnl_moca with the hashtag #WordOnTheStreet.

“So much of our history is held in our place names, so it is important for us to assure those names are respected and utilized correctly.” MOCA Executive Director Makanani Salā in a statement on Feb. 8

City officials will take note of all submissions to create a master inventory. Then, culture and language experts will update how Honolulu’s streets are spelled. The master inventory will also be used when the city creates future signs or replaces them.

For more information or if anyone has questions, email moca-info@honolulu.gov.

Officials added that it is “vital” to move toward being equal with the Hawaiian language and English because both are official languages for the State of Hawaii.