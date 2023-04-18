HONOLULU (KHON2) — A family day at the Honolulu Zoo could cost a little bit more. The city wants to raise admission by two dollars to keep up with rising operating costs.

Admission price for the zoo is $8 for adult residents and $4 for children three to 12 years old.

The City said it’s been 12 years since those fees were raised, so the extra money is overdue.

“The cost of us doing business has gone up significantly and so we’re doing it. We’re doing a small amount, two dollars, I think it’s palatable,” ” said Jerry Pupillo, director of the city Department of Enterprise Services. “We want to be able to maintain animal care which is critical, and then also all of our employees.”

The price for visitors, $19 for adults and $11 for children, is also slated to go up by two dollars.

Pupillo said it comes at a time when the zoo is attracting as many people as the pre-pandemic days. The price hike could generate an additional $500,000 a year.

“There’s a lot of things that we want to continue to do at the zoo. We looked at a nationwide survey of zoos our size, we’re in the lowest 10% of that as far as admission prices go,” said Pupillo.

Reaction from zoo visitors was mixed.

“Everything is already so expensive and the kamaaina discount really helps us as locals. And so it wouldn’t be like, ‘We will never come here ever again but it will be like, oh another thing that’s more expensive,'” said Azariah Delos Reyes.

Others said if the money is put to good use, then it’s well worth it.

“I think it’s a good thing for the animals, we care about the animals. We care about the land and maintaining them, helping them,” said Tani DeMello.

“No matter what I’m still gonna pay to get in the zoo regardless. I think it’s okay with me,” said Dre Corpuz.

The City said the cost of memberships for frequent zoo visitors will not be affected because those are determined by the Honolulu Zoological Society. Pupillo added that the city is also working on marketing campaigns that will provide deals for kamaaina.

“We’re talking with a handful of different partners right now to be able to offer what we call a bounce back program where they come to the zoo and then they can — can go to a business and get a deal,” he said.

The proposal will still need approval from the City Council.