HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu is strongly urging the public to visit any beach, other than Lanikai Beach.

According to the city, they are expecting extreme traffic congestion in the area due to the holiday weekend.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The City will not be working on the Kalapawai roundabout this weekend and they said they would deploy extra resources and special duty police officers to Lanikai during this time.

Parking will be restricted in Lanikai starting at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 16.

Parking at the Kailua Beach parking lots is also limited in spaces.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

For more information, you can visit their website.