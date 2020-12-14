City unveils first battery electric bus as part of zero-emission bus initiative

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City unveiled its first battery electric bus, kicking off the transition of TheBus fleet to zero-emission buses.

Mayor Caldwell is joined by Acting Director of the Department of Transportation Services Jon Nouch, Deputy Director of the Department of Transportation Services Dre Kalili, Councilmember Brandon Elefante, Roger Morton of Oahu Transit Services (OTS), Javier Hernandez from GILLIG and Aki Marceau from HECO.