HONOLULU (KHON2) — After years of construction delays, the Honolulu Rail is expected to welcome passengers starting in July, the Honolulu City Council is working on passing new public transit rules to also include the rail.

For starters, the Department of Transportation Services Director Roger Morton said service animals will be allowed on the train, but should be leashed or carried by their owner without taking up another seat.

“If an animal gets on with a person and it is not apparent what it is, the driver is instructed to ask if it is a service animal,” Morton said. “And the training says that if the person asserts it is… that’s the end of the discussion it is allowed unless the animal is disruptive or looks to be a threat.”

Public transportation is considered a sensitive place, weapons will not be allowed, and neither will smoking or vaping.

The rules also said no musical instruments or sound-emitting devices are allowed unless the person is using headphones. Drinking and eating will also be prohibited, but people can still carry bagged groceries during their trip.

Although some changes are expected down the line, especially once the rail reaches the airport. Bus riders cannot have luggage in the aisles, but the rail was designed with baggage and other larger items in mind.

Morton said the ordinance should eventually be amended to allow some luggage throughout the transit system.

Morton said, “It doesn’t make sense for us to allow someone at the airport to get on a rail vehicle and ride to Civic Center or Ala Moana and then be told that they can’t continue their trip because we have a board baggage ordinance.”

Morton said a reasonable change could be to follow the airlines’ carry-on policy and allow that size of baggage but nothing bigger.

A copy of the public transit ordinance can be found here.