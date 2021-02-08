City to require medical exemption card for those unable to wear a mask on public transportation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Presidential Executive Order and new Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Regulations now requires all US passengers to wear a mask while riding public transportation. The City says it is adding a few requirements of its own as part of the new policy.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Starting Monday, Feb. 15, the City will require public transportation users who ride TheBus and TheHandi-Van to wear a face mask while waiting at a transit center.

The following types of masks will be acceptable under the new policy:

Double/Triple Layer Cloth Mask

Disposable Mask

Two-layer Gaiter

The following types of masks will be unacceptable under the new policy:

Shirt pulled over face of wearer

Bandana/Scarf

Mask with vents, vales, holes

Face Shield Only (allowed with valid medical exemption card)

City officials say children under two years old will be exempt from wearing masks.

Medical exemptions will require proof of a valid NO MASK/FACE SHIELD-ONLY card, provided by the City. To apply for a medical exemption card, click here or call 848-5555 (press option 3).