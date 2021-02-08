City to require medical exemption card for those unable to wear a mask on public transportation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Presidential Executive Order and new Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Regulations now requires all US passengers to wear a mask while riding public transportation. The City says it is adding a few requirements of its own as part of the new policy.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Starting Monday, Feb. 15, the City will require public transportation users who ride TheBus and TheHandi-Van to wear a face mask while waiting at a transit center.
The following types of masks will be acceptable under the new policy:
- Double/Triple Layer Cloth Mask
- Disposable Mask
- Two-layer Gaiter
The following types of masks will be unacceptable under the new policy:
- Shirt pulled over face of wearer
- Bandana/Scarf
- Mask with vents, vales, holes
- Face Shield Only (allowed with valid medical exemption card)
City officials say children under two years old will be exempt from wearing masks.
Medical exemptions will require proof of a valid NO MASK/FACE SHIELD-ONLY card, provided by the City. To apply for a medical exemption card, click here or call 848-5555 (press option 3).