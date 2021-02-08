City to require medical exemption card for those unable to wear a mask on public transportation

Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Presidential Executive Order and new Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Regulations now requires all US passengers to wear a mask while riding public transportation.  The City says it is adding a few requirements of its own as part of the new policy.

Starting Monday, Feb. 15, the City will require public transportation users who ride TheBus and TheHandi-Van to wear a face mask while waiting at a transit center.

The following types of masks will be acceptable under the new policy:

  • Double/Triple Layer Cloth Mask
  • Disposable Mask
  • Two-layer Gaiter

The following types of masks will be unacceptable under the new policy:

  • Shirt pulled over face of wearer
  • Bandana/Scarf
  • Mask with vents, vales, holes
  • Face Shield Only (allowed with valid medical exemption card)

City officials say children under two years old will be exempt from wearing masks.

Medical exemptions will require proof of a valid NO MASK/FACE SHIELD-ONLY card, provided by the City. To apply for a medical exemption card, click here or call 848-5555 (press option 3).

