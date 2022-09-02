Closure of Pearl Harbor Bike Path. (Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The bridge along the Pearl Harbor Bike Path will undergo critical repairs soon, resulting in a temporary closure in both directions of the bridge, according to the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

During construction, pedestrians and bicyclists are not allowed to use the bridge.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Officials said that the metal grates on the bridge have rusted and some have even fallen off. This is a safety hazard and workers are said to be replacing them as needed.

The bridge is south of Kapapapuhi Street and Kapapapuhi Point Park, east of the West Loch Golf Course.

The closure will happen on Tuesday, Sept. 6 through Monday, Sept. 12, according to DPR.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

For more information, you can call DPR at 808-768-3003 or email them at parks@honolulu.gov.