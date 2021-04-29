City to reopen its Rental and Utility Relief Program, adds monthly schedule to accept applications

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu is reopening the Rental and Utility Relief Program portal on Monday, May 3, at 2 p.m.

The second round of 4,000 applications will be accepted here.

Once the program reaches 4,000 applications, it will temporarily close to allow the City’s community partners to process applications and make payments, then reopen on June 7. Future rounds of applications will open the first working Monday of each month, as long as funds are still available.

There’s an income limit of 50% of the annual median income for Oahu households, following federal prioritization guidelines. See the chart below.

Size of Household Annual Income Limit to Qualify 1 person Less than $44,100 a year 2 people Less than $50,400 a year 3 people Less than $56,700 a year 4 people Less than $62,950 a year 5 people Less than $68,000 a year 6 people Less than$73,050 a year 7 people Less than $78,100 a year 8 people Less than $83,100 a year

To qualify, a household must demonstrate financial harm caused by the pandemic and have at least one member at risk of losing their housing.

A household can also qualify if a household member has been unemployed for at least 90 days at the time of application AND is still unemployed at the time of application.

The Rental and Utility Relief Program is funded with $114 million in federal aid and has allowed the City’s community partners to begin making payments to landlords and utility companies. Mortgages are not eligible because of federal guidelines.

For households that qualify, the program will pay:

Up to $2,500 a month for unpaid rent and electricity, sewer and water, or gas bills

Up to $2,000 for current or future rent payments

Up to $500 a month for current or future electricity, water and sewer, or gas bills

Bills going back to March 13, 2020, current bills, or future bills

Total payments can be as many as 12 months

“We look forward to the opportunity to help more Oahu households that are struggling with their rent and bills for electricity, sewer and water, and gas because of the pandemic,” said Executive Director of the Office of Economic Revitalization Amy Asselbaye.

For questions, call (808) 768-CITY (2489). The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., seven days a week, excluding City holidays.