HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a busy holiday season Shaka Santa and Tutu Mele are ready for a break.

City crews began taking down the festive displays Monday from the grounds of Honolulu Hale.

After sitting atop the fountain, greeting families from around the world for about a month, it’s time for them to go back into storage.

The Honolulu City Lights display wrapped up a little earlier this year. It normally stays up until January 1.