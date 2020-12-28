City to pursue improvement project to stabilize shoreline along Ala Moana Regional Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a news conference to discuss the City’s plan to pursue a capital improvement project, which will work to stabilize the shoreline along the Hawaiian Pond at Ala Moana Regional Park.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell also announced that he received a letter from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) confirming an extension in funding for the Honolulu rail transit project. The $250-million in federal funding was scheduled to lapse on Dec. 31.

The mayor says the funds have now been extended by one year, to Dec. 31, 2021.

“This is a huge accomplishment as we approach the end of the year,” said Mayor Caldwell. “This will provide more time for the new City Administration and the new leadership at HART to work together on a plan for the completion of the last 4.16 miles of the rail project.”