City to offer refunds to renters of fire-damaged surfboard lockers

The Department of Enterprise Services (DES) will be issuing refunds to renters of the City-owned surfboard lockers in Waikīkī that were recently destroyed by fire.

On February 27 at 8:14 p.m., a fire was set to the surfboard lockers located on Kalākaua Avenue between the Waikīkī Police substation and the Moana Surfrider Hotel. The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) and Honolulu Police Department (HPD) confirmed the fire was started intentionally and is a criminal act. An arson investigation is underway.

The City is not responsible for any damage to the surfboards and the damage was not caused by any action on the part of the City. However, the City will be issuing refunds to renters for the remainder of their payment period. In addition to receiving the refund, renters with a compliant 2020 rental agreement who have been affected by the fire will have the opportunity to store their surfboard in their assigned locker free of charge until the end of the 2020 calendar year.

DES is processing a refund for each surfboard locker rental agreement and the Department of Budget and Fiscal Services will be issuing checks by mail. Qualified renters should expect to receive a refund within thirty days of processing.

DES staff estimate 525 surfboards were destroyed based on the following numbers:

-609 total locker spaces available for rent

-525 lockers rented

-525 is an estimate, some owners may have removed their boards prior to the fire

An additional five City and County Lifeguard rescue boards were destroyed in the blaze.

Surfboard locker renters secure their surfboards with a self-provided lock. Unfortunately, all the surfboards in the lockers at the time were destroyed by the fire.

DES anticipates placing the lockers back in service by May 1.