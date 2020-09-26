City to install TheBus-only lane on King Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The city is formalizing a new TheBus-only lane on King Street, the Department of Transportation Services revealed.

The bus-only lane will use the rightmost travel lane on the one-way King Street from Dillingham Boulevard to Punchbowl Street.

Map of the King Street bus-only lane

Officials said that it’s the state’s busiest bus corridor and that King Street’s right lane serves 36 different city bus routes. They added that it will reduce any delay from congestion on King Street, as well as improve bus service, safety for riders and reduce expenses for bus operations.

There will be new signs and pavement markings to indicate that the right lane of King Street will be for city buses only. Vehicles will only be allowed into the bus lane when making right-hand turns.

The bus-only lane will take about six to eight weeks to install. The project is scheduled to start on Monday, Sept. 28.

City officials said that the first phase of the project will end at Punchbowl Street, then it will reach Alapai Street in the second phase.

