City to increase non-resident fee to Hanauma Bay to $25

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Continued efforts to improve management of natural resources at the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve has prompted the City and County of Honolulu to increase the entrance fee for non-local visitors to $25.

The new rate, which is set to go in effect on July 1, will replace the old $12 price non-local residents had to pay to get in.

“Hanauma Bay is uniquely positioned to be an example of how we can better manage our natural resources as we rebound from the pandemic,” said Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation Director Laura H. Thielen. “The measures we have taken this year with the online reservation system and fee increases are designed to ensure the nature preserve’s mission of education and conservation are supported just as much as the recreational aspect.”

The City says all proceeds from entrance fees will continue to go directly to maintenance, education and research of Hanauma Bay.

“We saw how dramatically Hanauma Bay healed during the pandemic when access to the public was closed. We want to preserve the healing by minimizing human impacts, while at the same time ensuring that there are sufficient resources to maintain the bay and its facilities,” said Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters, who represents the district.

Parking rates will remain the same: $1 per vehicle for locals, $3 per vehicle for non-locals and a separate fee structure for licensed motor carriers.

Entry into the nature preserve is free for local residents (with valid identification), children 12 years and younger regardless of residency and active duty military.