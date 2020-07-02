City to fix streets in downtown, Chinatown area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City will begin fixing the streets in downtown and Chinatown areas.

Road Builders Corporation has been contracted by the City and County of Honolulu to perform the Rehabilitation of Localized Streets, Phase 12D project.

The contract duration time will be 270 calendar days. Crews expect to start on Monday, July 13.

The project encompasses portions of the downtown and Chinatown areas including the following streets, which are also shown on the location map (attached):

Queen Street (Nimitz Highway – Punchbowl Street)

Merchant Street (Nu‘uanu Avenue – Mililani Street)

Marin Street (Smith Street – Nu‘uanu Avenue)

Pauahi Street (River Street – Fort Street Mall)

Chaplain Lane (Nu‘uanu Avenue – Fort Street Mall)

Mililani Street (Queen Street – South King Street)

Alakea Street (Nimitz Highway – Beretania Street)

Bethel Street (Nimitz Highway – Beretania Street)

Nu‘uanu Avenue (Nimitz Highway – School Street)

Smith Street (Nimitz Highway – Beretania Street)

Maunakea Street (Nimitz Highway – Vineyard Boulevard)

Kekaulike Street (Nimitz Highway – King Street)

To minimize traffic flow disruptions and to accommodate access, the scheduled work will be completed Monday thru Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (when there will be minimal road closures) and Sunday thru Friday between the hours of 6:30 p.m. – 6 a.m. (when there will be extensive road closures).

Residents and motorists are advised that roadways will be posted with “NO PARKING” signs one (1) week in advance to warn you of the impending work. City officials ask the public to observe the dates and times of these notices as vehicles parked on posted streets will be towed at the owner’s expense. Observe and obey all traffic controls, posted signs, and Special Duty Officers. Drivers should anticipate detours, lane and road closures delays and to allow extra travel time while driving through the work areas. Residents and local traffic such as deliveries and trash collection will be allowed during construction.

Every effort will be made to complete this essential work as quickly and with as little inconvenience to your community as possible. The asphalt material is hot, black and tacky; walking or driving across the pavement in an uncured state could cause serious burns and tracking marks onto driveways/sidewalks. Therefore, for your safety and protection from these hazards, we may delay your entry/exit through the construction area during work hours. Your assistance and cooperation during this project will be greatly appreciated.

A separate project, also in Downtown Honolulu, involving sections of Pali Highway, Bishop Street, King Street, Richard Street, and Punchbowl Street are also set to begin soon. Details for that project will be made at a later date.

