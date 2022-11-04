(Map showing the lane closure areas along Kapiolani Blvd. and Cooke St.)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a sinkhole was discovered in Kakaako last month, the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction is alerting the public about lane closures along portions in Kakaako over the weekend.

Crews are planning to inspect the area that runs underground the storm drain system utilizing Ground Penetrating Radar technology measured at road surface.

The closure will start on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. until Sunday, Nov. 6 at 4 a.m..

All three east-bound lanes are to be closed on Kapiolani Boulevard and one adjacent west-bound lane will be closed between South Street and Cooke Street, according to the DDC.

In addition, all eastbound traffic will be detoured onto King Street during the closure.

Street parking will not be allowed during this time.

On Sunday, Nov. 6 starting at 4 p.m., until Monday, Nov. 7 at 4 a.m. all Cooke Street lanes will be closed in both directions between Kapiʻolani Boulevard. and Halekauwila Street.

Street parking is not permitted during the closures.

If necessary, the closures on Cooke Street will also be in effect between 6 p.m. and 12 a.m. on Monday night and Tuesday night.

Vehicles are asked to avoid the area.

If you have any other questions you can contact the DDC at (808) 768-8801.