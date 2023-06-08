HONOLULU (KHON2) — A major repaving project is coming to parts of Waikīkī.

Starting June 15, city crews will begin repaving Kalākaua Avenue from Olohana Street to Monsarrat Avenue and from the fountain at Kapiʻolani Park to Poni Moi Road.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“The rehabilitation of Kalākaua Avenue is needed to address the existing pavement conditions. The street was identified by DFM as a candidate for the Rehabilitation of Streets (ROS) program,” said Officials.

The project also includes reconstruction of concrete curbs and gutters, adjustment to manhole covers and installation of vehicle detector loops.

“The scope of work, including scheduling and determination of paving limits were coordinated and discussed with DFM,” added Officials. “This ROS Unit 76A project is an interim paving project. Permanent paving improvements are anticipated to follow future BWS water system improvement projects on Kalākaua Avenue.”

According to Officials, the contractor will be placing “NO PARKING” signs along the sides of roadways in the area one week in advance of work to begin helping motorists identify upcoming construction work areas.

An image shows the construction that will be done along Kalākaua Avenue beginning Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/City and County of Honolulu)

“Drivers are asked to observe the dates and times of these notices as vehicles parked on posted streets will be towed at the owner’s expense,” said Officials. “The public should anticipate detours, lane and road closure delays and allow extra travel time while navigating in the area. Please observe all traffic controls, posted signs and Special Duty Police Officers.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Work will be done in smaller phases to help reduce impacts to traffic Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The project is expected to take nine months.