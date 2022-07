HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu stated that Mayor Rick Blangiardi and several other council members will discuss the recent signing of a bill that brings outdoor dining back to restaurants.

Bill 27 (2022), CD2 was signed into law and Mayor Blangiardi along with other city officials will discuss more about what this entails.

City officials will announce the restart of the bill on Thursday, July 28 in Chinatown.