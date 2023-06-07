HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city is temporarily reopening its rental and utility relief program.

“The Rental and Utility Relief Program has played a significant role not just in our administration’s housing strategy, but in the lives of countless O’ahu residents who have been able to stay safely housed during some of our island’s darkest times,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

“Together, we have been able to keep thousands of rental units at affordable rates and help struggling renters stay housed for the long-term with Housing Stabilization Services,” added Mayor Blangiardi. “Mahalo to the Honolulu City Council for helping our neighbors continue to make ends meet with $25 million for this temporary reopening.”

Starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, two-thousand new applications will be accepted online for Oʻahu residents and families who suffered severe financial hardship during the pandemic.

“We at the Council are certainly excited to see the continuation of this critical program. As many of you may be aware, the City’s Rental and Utility Relief Program has been recognized as one of the most effective rental relief programs in the entire country, and when we look closer at who this program is truly benefiting, it is clear that this program is making an impact,” said Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters.

“This is really going to allow us to help stabilize families that are currently experiencing economic hardship while continuing to look at the ways we can change the trajectory of our City in the long term,” said Chairperson Waters.

This is for new applicants only. Those who qualify can get up to six months of help with rent and utility bills.

For those who don’t have internet access, an in-person enrollment event is scheduled for June 19t from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nānākuli public library.

Current Rental and Utility Relief Program renters who are at or below 30% of Honolulu’s area median income, which is $39,300 a year for a family of four, with at least three months of eligibility remaining can ask for up to three months of additional support, which is a maximum of 18 months of assistance total. One recertification request per household.

Eligible requests will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Funds are limited and not all eligible requests will be processed.

To request additional help, renters should contact the designated organization they applied with: CCH at rurp.recert@catholiccharitieshawaii.org or CNHA at RURP@hawaiiancouncil.org, starting June 13 at 2 p.m. Requests made before then will not be processed.

There will be in-person enrollment events

In addition to the internet application portal, the City, CCH and CNHA will hold in-person enrollment events throughout Oʻahu communities to reach new applicants who may not be able to apply online.

“Mahalo to Councilmember Andria Tupola for helping coordinate the first enrollment event,” said Officials.

The event is currently scheduled to take place on June 19 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Nānākuli Public Library.

Renters should call (808) 940-5209 or (808) 940-6993 to RSVP to the event.