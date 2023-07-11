HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city continues to grapple with abandoned vehicles that can be magnets for illegal activity. But a Honolulu City Council member is proposing a new bill that aims to get ahead of the problem.

You see them in the bushes, on the side of the road; busted, shattered windows, flat tires, in various states of disrepair.

Abandoned vehicles are not a new problem, but according to statistics by the Motor Vehicle Control Branch within Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services, the numbers are going down.

2023 (through May) 2022 2021 Abandoned vehicle operable 812 1,948 2,042 Derelict-inoperable 248 622 1,058 Junk cars 243 567 792

“Our abandoned vehicle rate has decreased significantly between the last few years and now, almost at a 50% rate,” said Kim Hashiro, the DCS director.

But since this year’s stats only go through May, it’s hard to know how much that will change by year’s end.

The city has two programs they have said are helping make a dent in the number of abandoned cars.

“They will actually tow your car for free,” Honolulu City Council member Andria Tupola said.

Tupola, who represents District 1 (Ewa Beach, Kapolei, Nanakuli, Waianae), said she’s been working with DCS to address this problem for the last nine months.

“So, they have a junk cars program,” she explained. “If there are two inflated tires, if there’s no trash inside and the owner is willing and gives permission to the city — and it’s on a city street where they can remove it — they will take it.”

The other is a “storage” program.

“If you know you’re going to be out of town, or you’re going to be leaving and coming back, you can give them your plates, you can store it so that you don’t have to rack up that past registration,” said Tupola.

According to Tupola, one of the reasons people ditch their cars is the high cost of car registration.

“If anything happens, maybe you lose a job, you’re in between jobs, and then you start to get behind on registration, it is almost impossible to try to catch yourself up from two years to three years,” she explained.

Tupola continued, “So, I’m proposing that we have leniency for those who have expired registrations, maybe for more than five or seven years.”

The bill gives the DCS director authority to waive those fees in certain situations.

Tupola said she wanted to take a proactive approach to the problem.

“If we get this on the front end, we have less, then that’s great, because on the back end, we’re still paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to haul abandoned vehicles off the road,” she said.

But when it comes to abandoned vehicles, they’re much more than just an eyesore.

Tupola said community pride comes from having a clean community and added that abandoned cars attract illegal dumping and other bad behavior.

“We don’t let our children drop trash on the ground and then say, ‘Oh, just leave it for later.’ We asked them to pick it up, put it in a receptacle,” Tupola explained. “So, granted, a car is a much bigger thing than a piece of trash. We still need people to know, ‘Hey, that’s not where it goes,'”

According to Tupola, the bill has a tentative start date of January 2025, but it’s dependent on the Department of Motor Vehicles updating its computer system.