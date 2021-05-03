City closes rental, utility relief program after reaching 4,000 applications within 30 minutes in second round

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu’s Rental and Utility Relief Program has temporarily closed to new applications due to a tremendous response from the community.

The portal, which opened at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 3, closed once it reached 4,000 applications.

In its first four weeks, the program has approved $4.8 million in rent and utility help for nearly 600 households on Oahu.

The portal will reopen on Monday, June 7, for the next round of applications. Future rounds of applications will open the first working Monday of each month, as long as funds are still available.

People who have started their applications should continue to submit their application materials using the personalized account they created.

There’s an income limit of 50% of the annual median income for Oahu households, following federal prioritization guidelines. See the chart here.