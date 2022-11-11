HONOLULU (KHON2) — In observance of Veterans Day, the City and County of Honolulu announced that certain services and offices have adjusted schedules.

State offices and driver licensing centers will be closed this Friday, Nov. 11 Veterans Day.

TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule.

Emergency services will be available as normally would.

Parks, botanical gardens, municipal golf courses and the Honolulu will be opened.

Over in the Waikiki area, on-street parking will be free except for the meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park and other meters on specific Waikīkī streets and parking lots.