HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City has selected a contractor to remove the Haiku Stairs, commonly known as Stairway to Heaven.

The contract also includes the removal of the Moanalua Saddle stairs but the Friends of Haiku Stairs said they will not go down without a fight.

It has been illegal for the public to hike the Stairway to Heaven for decades, but that has not stopped trespassers from finding ways onto the treacherous hike. Talks of managed access are not often successful.

“Mostly the residents are fed up,” said Kaneohe Neighborhood Board president Mo Radke, “and any workable option that’s being put in front of the folks that are fed up, they’re not interested in hearing those options.”

“And I totally understand that, because if somebody were to traipse through my property day in and day out, it’s frustrating!” Mo Radke, Kaneohe Neighborhood Board president

The current contract to remove the stairs will do just that, according to the Friends of Haiku Stairs, but it will not touch the satellite installation or radio relay structures.

“So, it’s still going to function as an attractive nuisance. People are still going to want to climb up there to see what was the Stairway to Heaven,” said Friends of Haiku Stairs president Sean Pager. If they do remove this, it’s really only a partial removal and in fact, we think people will be attaching ropes and climbing up the ridge, people already go up the back way from Moanalua.”

So, KHON2.com asked the neighborhood board what would managed access look like in an ideal world.

A managed access plan would be something where people would actually have to get a permit and probably through an online site where they would either put their Hawaii driver’s license in to get a discounted rate. Mo Radke, Kaneohe Neighborhood Board president

“And some people would say and I’ve heard the argument that, ‘well, you could still sneak on to the stairs,'” Radke continued. “But if a public/private venture was put in place, the organization that was responsible for operating the stairs would have safeguards to protect their investment.”

The Friends of Haiku Stairs said they’ll be filing a lawsuit against the city over violating Hawaii environmental law.

“It’s public land. The stairs are on empty public land,” said Pager. “They were built at public taxpayer expense and repaired again by the city, 2003 at $1,000,000 at taxpayer expense.”

“We absolutely do not support trespassing, but it is a public resource,” Pager continued. “The people should be able to enjoy this.”

A spokesman from Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office said the contract is still going through the vetting process.