City seeks public input on potential Ala Wai Blvd improvement project

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu is working to map out ways to improve Ala Wai Boulevard.

As part of its Complete Streets initiative, officials are looking to improve the busy Waikiki roadway.

One of the considerations include making it safer for bicyclists by adding a two-way bike lane.

To do this, several options are being proposed including removing a lane of traffic, removing street parking or a hybrid option that allows parking only during off-peak hours.

The city is also trying to tie in the traffic plans to its plans to build a pedestrian bridge over the Ala Wai Canal.

For now, City officials say they are just gathering feedback from the community and no plans have been set in stone just yet.

Comments are being solicited on the project website here.

Comments and questions can also be sent via email to completestreets@honolulu.gov.