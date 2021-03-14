City seeks public input on improvement of major street in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu is seeking public input regarding a planned improvement project of Keeaumoku Street.

Keeaumoku Street provides a critical mauka to makai connection between Makiki and Ala Moana, serving many residents and businesses. The City says its aim is to transform the street design in a way that will be more accommodating to the needs of pedestrians, wheelchair users, bicyclists, public transit riders and drivers alike.

Public input on planned renovations is encouraged to help ensure that the project addresses the needs and desires of the neighborhoods and destinations it serves.

The City is asking interested participants to complete a virtual walk audit survey, and add comments on an interactive map. To complete the survey, click here.