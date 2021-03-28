City seeks public input into proposed bridge over Ala Wai Canal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu is looking for public input into a proposed pedestrian and bicycle bridge over the Ala Wai Canal.

On Tuesday, March 23, the City released a Draft Environmental Assessment outlining its latest findings regarding the proposed bridge’s impact on the area.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The bridge aims to connect Waikiki with the McCully and Moilili area.

Now, the City is looking to provide an update on its process concerning the environmental review and encourages the public to attend a virtual meeting regarding the project. Officials say participants will be given time to provide feedback and voice thoughts/concerns regarding the bridge.

For those unable to make the meeting, please submit comments about the project here. The deadline to submit commentary is April 22.

The community meeting will be held over Zoom on Tuesday, March 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To register for the meeting, click here.