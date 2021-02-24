City seeks community input on North Shore Sustainable Communities Plan

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu residents are invited to share their ideas on land use planning for the North Shore in a series of online community meetings hosted by the Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP).

The Department announced plans to host a virtual workshop that encourages community input on the periodic review and update of the North Shore Sustainable Communities Plan (NSSCP). The NSSCP covers land use development and infrastructure investments in the Kawela Bay to Ka’ena Point areas. Oahu’s central plain, Helemano, is also included in the plan.

The first virtual meeting is scheduled for March 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. An ongoing virtual open house will also be available, with presentations and interactive content that people may view and comment on at their convenience.

The current plan, which was first adopted in 2011, can be viewed here.

If you require special assistance, auxiliary aid and/or service to participate in this event (i.e., sign language interpreter, or interpreter for language other than English), please call 768-8000, or email your request to info@honoluludpp.org at least three business days prior to the event.