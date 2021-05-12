City hosting virtual meetings to get community input on Oahu Storm Water Master Plan

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City & County of Honolulu will hold a series of virtual meetings to get community feedback on the Storm Water Master Plan.

The community will have the opportunity to share their input on guide management, programs and investments over the next 50 years.

The Storm Water Master Plan is intended to provide a framework for management of Oahu’s system of streams, ditches, and other storm water management facilities.

Residents who attended last year’s meetings introducing a storm water utility study have been instrumental in leading the City to begin developing the plan.

The meetings will be in late May through early June and will focus on different regions of Oahu on the following dates:

Central O‘ahu – Monday, May 24 at 7 p.m.

East Honolulu – Wednesday, May 26 at 7 p.m.

Primary Urban Center – Thursday, May 27 at 12 p.m.

Ko‘olau Poko – Tuesday, June 1 at 7 p.m.

North Shore – Wednesday, June 2 at 7 p.m.

‘Ewa – Thursday, June 3 at 7 p.m.

Primary Urban Center – Monday, June 7 at 7 p.m.

Ko’olau Loa – Tuesday, June 8 at 7 p.m.

Wai‘anae – Wednesday, June 9 at 7 p.m.

The public can register for the meetings here.

After the series of virtual meetings are over, the City will prepare a draft that summarizes the overall framework for the plan and seek community comment in September or October.

The finalized strategic portion of the Storm Water Master Plan is anticipated by the end of 2021.

Click here for more information on the Storm Water Master Plan.