City seeking artist proposals for intersection safety project on Kahului Street

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Calling all artists!

The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) and Healthy Eating Active Living coalition are seeking an artist to design a street art project at an intersection in Kahului by March 2021.

The selected artist with the most creative and feasible approach will receive $5,000 along with the chance to work with a team of engineers, planners and public safety experts in the execution of the proposal. The initiative is part of a “Quick Build” demonstration project to not only create points of interest in our roadways, but also to improve the safety for people walking, biking and wheeling.

Maui MPO conducted a pilot “Complete Streets Quick Build” project last year at the intersection of Onehe’e Avenue and Uhu Street, where volunteers painted vibrant bulb-outs. The organization says neighbors and park-goers were glad to see vehicles slowing down so pedestrians can more safely cross Onehe’e Avenue. The upcoming “Quick Build” project has similar aims.

“We are looking for not just creativity, but the candidate’s experience in community engagement and project management, as collaboration with other professionals is required … This initiative is part of our determination to promote road safety for people walking and biking, and the artist must be able to work with community members to create a positive impact with an inclusive design.” Lauren Armstrong, executive director of Maui MPO

Maui MPO is encouraging interested applicants to prepare a cover letter describing their proposed approach with attached artwork samples, a resume and two references.

Applications may be emailed to lauren@mauimpo.org by 4 p.m. of August 21. The selected artist will be announced on August 28.

To review a more detailed description of the criteria and to look at sample projects, click here.