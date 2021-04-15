City says Waialua Bridge will likely remain closed until end of year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Waialua Bridge that has been closed indefinitely, will likely remain closed the rest of the year.

In response to the flash flood emergency on March 9 that prompted an evacuation of Haleiwa town, underwater inspections were conducted on Oahu’s bridges in the area. The City says severe undermining was found below the west abutment foundation at Waialua Beach Road Bridge.

City officials add that under normal circumstances, repairs to correct damage of this magnitude can take one to two years, but it’s trying to expedite the process.

In the meantime, drivers will continue to be detoured. The bridge is closed to all vehicles, bicyclists, pedestrians, and emergency vehicles.