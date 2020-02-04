HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ala Moana Beach Park might look a little different in the coming months.
That’s because the city is replacing the exterior park lights to LED’s.
This goes for the park’s roads, walkways, parking lots and tennis courts.
The city says the new LED’s use 60 percent less energy, and will save $80,000 a year.
The work will be done at night and should be finished by the summer.
- NOAA: Stay 100 feet away from mother and baby whales in the water
- City replaces Ala Moana Beach Park lights with LEDs
- 9th Island Nightlife Feb. 3
- Kauai homeowner shares experience about meeting the couple at center of missing children investigation
- Blake Wallenda to do highwire walk at Ala Moana Hotel