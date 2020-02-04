City replaces Ala Moana Beach Park lights with LEDs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ala Moana Beach Park might look a little different in the coming months.

That’s because the city is replacing the exterior park lights to LED’s.

This goes for the park’s roads, walkways, parking lots and tennis courts.

The city says the new LED’s use 60 percent less energy, and will save $80,000 a year.

The work will be done at night and should be finished by the summer.