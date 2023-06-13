HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city’s rental and utility relief program is now closed.

The city said after opening the online portal on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 13 applications maxed out in just over two hours.

Only 2,000 applications were accepted.

“Due to extraordinary demand from Oʻahu renters, the City and County of Honolulu’s Rental and Utility Relief Program (RURP) application portal closed again Tuesday afternoon after receiving 2,000 new applications in just over two hours,” said Officials.

Oʻahu residents who suffered financial hardship from the pandemic are eligible to receive up to six months of help with their rent and utility bills.

“The program, an essential resource for thousands of Oʻahu residents and families who suffered severe financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, temporarily reopened for new applications at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon,” said an Official.

The city said the program has given out about $216 million to more than 16,000 struggling families thus far.

The city indicated that new applications will be funded by $25 million in monies from State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. These were approved by the Honolulu City Council on Feb. 22.

All requests for rent and utility help were processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Officials said the approved applications will be paid as long as funds are available but that no application is guaranteed funding.

Officials also said that renters who have received an eviction notice are urged to immediately contact The Mediation Center of the Pacific at (808) 521-6767. The office is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except on State holidays.

The Center has the ability to hold mediation sessions with renters and landlords meant to help find common ground between the affected parties with most mediations usually leading to agreements on payment plans.