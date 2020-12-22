City reminds residents to recycle their Christmas trees

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Environmental Services (ENV) is reminding residents to recycle their live Christmas trees properly following the holidays.

The City intends to provide curbside green waste collection to more than 160,000 homes on Oahu.

For residents with green carts, the City asks that all Christmas tree decorations be removed prior to recycling and that the tree is cut enough to fit inside the cart with the lid closed. City officials advise cutting the tree into lengths of up to three feet and trimming branches to ensure it will fall freely from the cart during collection.

Trees with tinsel or flocking should be cut, bagged and disposed of in the gray cart.

For households with manual curbside collection, the City asks residents to also cut the tree into lengths of up to three feet, but to bundle and place the bagged tree on the curb of your normal refuse day.

Residents may drop off whole Christmas trees at the nearest Refuse Convenience Center, with the exception of Wahiawa Convenience Center. The Kapaa Transfer Station in Kailua will also accept the trees.

Residents may also drop off trees that have no flocking or tinsel at the composting facility in Wahiawa.

