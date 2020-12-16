City releases P3 bid information

Honolulu Hale. August 12, 2020.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The range of bids the the city revealed on Tuesday, Dec. 15 is $2.7 billion for rail’s fourth and final leg. That caused them to pull out of public private partnership negotiations earlier this fall.

The pricetag from various bidders was coming in more than a billion dollars higher than the budget allowed.

Quotes to operate the system for an exclusive 30-year period neared as much as $3 billion also too high for the city to support.

Even though the city won’t sign on to a P3 they want hart to re-bid the segment as a more traditional design-build contract.

The city says they hope the same organizations who bid on P3 will remain interested in future plans.

