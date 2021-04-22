City releases first-ever Climate Action Plan for Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced the release of the City’s first Climate Action Plan during a news conference held on Earth Day.

The mayor said the plan represents a science-based, community driven strategy for Oahu and reflects the City’s commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement, which aims to reduce carbon emissions in line with long-term goals beyond net-zero by 2045.

“There is no denying the effects climate change has already had on our island and the projections for increased impacts through this decade and beyond,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “This plan charts us on a course to take bold, transformative action today and tomorrow in our efforts against climate change. This is a very real crisis for Hawai‘i and our planet that deserves our full attention.”

The plan outlines nine strategies with specific actions to reduce emissions from energy, ground transportation and waste sectors – three areas that collectively account for nearly two-thirds of O‘ahu’s current carbon emissions.

“With this climate action plan, Honolulu will join other major U.S. cities in outlining bold strategies to reduce emissions and build safer streets for residents to walk, bike or ride public transportation,” said Elizabeth Stampe, a city strategist of the Bloomberg Philanthropies American Cities Climate Challenge. “This climate action plan, once passed, should position O‘ahu well for federal funding as the Biden Administration looks to support local climate leadership.”

The mayor also released the 2021 Annual Sustainability Report, which tracks City and community-wide progress on key sustainability indicators, including renewable energy generation, waste diversion, transportation affordability and climate equity among other metrics.

The report showed improvements in areas such as water reuse, trees planted and waste reduction, while noting progress has lagged in other areas such as Oahu’s overall carbon emissions, which increased by 5.1 percent in 2019.