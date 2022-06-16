HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City has started the process to revoke building permits for a controversial multi-dwelling project on Sierra Drive. This comes after further review of the project’s plans.

According to the Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP), the applicant gave incorrect information, which includes the floor area ratio. This is significant in determining the applicable restrictions under the city’s “monster homes” ordinance.

The DPP says the project also exceeds the number of permitted bathrooms, wet bars and does not provide sufficient side yards. As a result, the developer/owner has been issued notices of violation and stop-work orders.

There are other projects in East Honolulu that violate the monster homes ordinance. The DPP has received many complaints from the community and is in the process of revoking those building permits as well.

The intent of the ordinance is to protect and preserve the character and livability of residential neighborhoods. It’s also intended to ensure lawful permitting of construction.

