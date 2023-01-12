HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services announced that they have purchased 48 new TheHandi-Vans.

These new vans are to replace the existing aged fleet.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Compared to the older models, the new vans will come with improved reverse docking lights, electronic passenger doors and enhanced safety and comfort for riders and operators.

The total amount for all 48 vans came out to $9,607,375, according to DTS.

The first five vans are expected to be delivered in the Fall and all vans should be received by the end of the year.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

For more information, you can visit their website for more.