HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city said it can always use help from volunteers with maintaining its parks, but the recent incident involving what it described as vandalism at a Waipio dog park is not the way to do it.

So, KHON2.com got some answers on how to build a partnership with the city.

The city has shut down the dog park in Waipio to fix the damage after park users sprayed the weeds with a vinegar mixture. Park users told us that they did it with good intentions because the city failed to maintain the park.

“People are really enthusiastic about their parks; and so, one of the things that we want to do is try to channel that enthusiasm and that passion in the right direction because there’s right ways to do things when it comes to park maintenance and there’s wrong ways to do it,” said Nate Serota, spokesman for the city Department of Parks and Recreation.

Serota said the Hawaii Kai Dog Park is a good example of the right way to work with the city. A group called the Hawaii Kai Dog Park Hui has adopted the park and helps maintain it.

“I meet once a month every single month with a representative of DPR to discuss issues in the park,” said Ken Barclay, president of the Hawaii Kai Dog Park Hui.

That regular meeting with the Department of Parks and Recreation lets the city know what issues need to be addressed.

“Never overgrown; it’s always trimmed. The trees are nicely cut, some shade, benches and everything; so, yea, it’s the best one,” said user Greg Anderson.

“Everything you could ask for in a dog park?” asked KHON2.com.

“Everything my dog could ask for,” said Anderson.

Serota said the Adopt-A-Park program which applies not only to dog parks can establish a line of communication which is critical. He adds that the department has hired more than 60 new workers this year; so, staffing has improved. But there are still times when the city can fall behind.

“There may be times when we have a staffing issue, when equipment is down or something like that, or we have to kind of shift focus into another area so one area may be delayed a little bit, and having that line of communication, we can let the people know,” said Serota.

Barclay adds that you need to deal with a lot of bureaucracy working with the city, but it’s worthwhile.

Those interested in adopting a park can apply at the city’s website.

“You have to understand; that’s the way the game is played. And once they do, then you can understand what the importance of having that relationship is,” he said.