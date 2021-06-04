City posts North Shore surf event calendar online

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu posted the calendar online for surf events for O’ahu’s North Shore from 2022 to 2024.

The calendar that shows events through 2021 is available until the end of the year.

The city says the calendar does not include non-surf events for the North Shore like swimming or triathlon events.

After a public hearing, rules governing permits for Shore Water Events went into effect on July 30, 2018.

To see the calendar, go to the Department of Parks and Recreation website’s North Shore Surf Event Information page here.