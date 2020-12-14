City opens bus-only lane along King Street aiming to help bus riders

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new bus-only lane has opened up on King Street. The City and County of Honolulu announced the opening of “TheBusLane” on Sunday, Dec. 13.

City officials say the lane will offer commuters, in an area considered to be the busiest bus corridor on Oahu, a faster way to get to their destination. The lane utilizes the rightmost travel lane on eastbound King Street from Dillingham Boulevard to Punchbowl Street.

King Street currently serves 36 different TheBus routes coming from Leeward, Central Oahu and the North Shore. The City says reducing congestion on King Street will improve bus service and safety for riders. The specialized lane will also reduce bus operation expenses.

“A lane just for buses means bus riders will be able to get to their destinations quicker and without as many disruptions,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

“TheBusLane” is outlined with signs and pavement markings including red paint in the rightmost lane indicating the lane is for City buses only.

The City says vehicles making right-hand turns will be allowed into the bus only lane to do so at designated openings in the lane.

