City offers extension option on second installment for real property

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Payments for the City and County of Honolulu’s second installment of real property taxes for the 2020-2021 tax year are due Feb. 22.

The City says it will offer taxpayers an alternative option due to the ongoing pandemic. Taxpayers who prefer to make four equal monthly payments instead of a full payment upfront will have until May 21 to do so. If the full amount is paid no later than May 21, the City will waive penalty and interest charges for the installment.

For property owners who pay their taxes directly to the city and have not received a bill, click here.

You may also call Real Property Tax Collection, Division of Treasury at 768-3980 between 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Payment can be made by:

Mail: Payment must have a post office cancellation mark on or before either Feb. 22 or May 21, depending on payment type.

Payment must have a post office cancellation mark on or before either Feb. 22 or May 21, depending on payment type. Curbside Drop Box: Located outside of Honolulu Hale (Black/Gray Box).

Located outside of Honolulu Hale (Black/Gray Box). Electronic Payment: E-check payments and MasterCard, VISA or Discover credit and debit are accepted here or by telephone at (877) 309-9117. A convenience fee is applied for any online or phone payment.

The minimum tax for the fiscal year is $300.