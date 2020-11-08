City of Honolulu plants 2 monkeypod trees in Thomas Square

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and members of his cabinet finalized the planting of two monkeypod trees on Nov. 6 in Thomas Square.

Hawaii has celebrated Arbor Day on the first Friday of November for 115 years by planting and caring for the state’s trees and forests. Mayor Caldwell discussed the benefits of celebrating the unusual holiday after planting the monkeypod trees.

“We must always look for ways to balance our interaction with nature, and there is no better way to offset our carbon footprint or improve our world’s future than planting a tree.” HONOLULU mayor kirk caldwell

Caldwell also said that while the pandemic has had a negative effect on the economy, it has given parks the chance to recuperate without having to deal with as much human activity.

Anyone planting trees on Oahu can upload their planting information into the City’s tree planting map. In 2017, Mayor Caldwell set a goal for the City and County to plant 100,000 trees all across Oahu by 2025.

