City nearly done with wastewater collection system upgrades

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city is nearly done upgrading its wastewater collection system.

In 2010, the city entered into a Federal Consent Decree, which required it to fix Oahu’s aging sewer system. The final phase is the Waiakamilo Road Trunk Sewer Project, which is about 50 percent complete, and expected to be done by August 2021.

But they did hit some roadblocks along the way.

“Some of the issues that plagued this project was we had two big protests before we even got off the ground,” said Environmental Services Director Lori Kahikina. “We had unforeseen utilities. We had to do extra sampling because of the contaminated soil over here. We couldn’t get our police officers out here to do traffic control.”

The city still needs to complete upgrades to its secondary treatment facilities at Honouliuli, which is currently underway. It’s expected to be done in June 2024, and at Sand Island.

