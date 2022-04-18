HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city is moving forward with a pilot project to get rid of wild chickens on Oahu. But a city councilwoman is raising concerns that the city is not doing enough to come up with a solution.

The city has started laying out traps at some of the problem areas. They’re now looking at giving them feed that will stop the feral chickens from reproducing.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Wild chickens have been a source of constant complaints from residents bothered by the noise and the mess they bring.

“You kind of get used to it but it’s still irritating,” said Richard Wai, an Aiea resident. “It’s every day, some mornings. When you have to get up early, and they’re going two hours before you got to get up at 1:30 a.m., all hours.”

The city told councilmembers that a contractor has laid out traps at five areas and has just added two more spots to the list. A spokesman adds that certain areas have been vandalized so the city is looking at other options.

“Right now they have a meeting scheduled with a contractor for early May to determine whether this pilot program is successful or is not successful, whether the number of trapped chickens translates to effectiveness from a dollar perspective,” said Krishna Jayaram, city deputy managing director.

“How are you going to determine whether it’s effective? I mean do you have any alternatives for what they’re undertaking?” asked city councilwoman Esther Kiaaina.

She questioned why the city is not moving faster with the project. She pointed out that the problem has been going on for years.

“Why is there no strategy? What has the Department of Customer Services been doing all of these years? It’s not like these chickens just dropped from the sky all of a sudden,” said Kiaaina.

The city so far has a budget of $50,000 for the project. Kiaaina said considering how widespread the problem is, she wanted to add another $75,000 and maybe even more if necessary.

“I don’t want to wait for next year. I think you should be well funded to do a good job and that would not just be for the traps but also for alternative ways to address the issue,” she said.

Residents said setting traps is a good start, but a lot more needs to be done.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

“When I see chicks every month running around, I know it’s not getting any better, they just keep growing up,” said Wai.