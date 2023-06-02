HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city is proposing limiting the number of surf contests held on Oahu’s south shores during the summer months.

It’s similar to guidelines that already exist on the North Shore.

In the winter the best surfers fly to Oahu’s North Shore for contests. In the summer, swells bring big surf to south shores making an already busy Waikiki even busier.

“It’s always hectic but summer brings everyone from across the island for south swells so it gets busy but it’s organized chaos,” said surf dad and surfer Tim Ashton.

In the early 2000s, the city put a cap on how many contests could be held on north shores during the winter.

On Friday, only 16 permits can be issued at Haleiwa, sunset, and pipeline each season. The city’s south shore proposal would be similarly requiring contest organizers to schedule events other than Duke’s Oceanfest.

In advance for a permit, with a two-week holding period, with contests held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and a 10-day off period between surf events at each spot.

The proposal would impact between surf contests held between May 1 and Sept. 30 at Kewalos, Ala Moana Regional Park, Kuhio and Queens beaches.

“I think it’s good so that locals can get some waves,” said Dale Mandeleah, Hawaii Surfing Association contest surfer.

Regulars said there needs to be a balance so everyone can enjoy the summer surf.

Big wave surfer Keoni Downing big wave surfer said “I just don’t think we need every day Queens or every weekend Queens a surf contest.”

Groms say it’s not fair and contests are good exposure

“So other companies they can look at you and you might get sponsored,” said bodyboarder Aiden Cayangho.

The city said it will have public meetings about the proposal in the near future.