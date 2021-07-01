City lifts COVID-19 restrictions on park pools

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting July 1, pool goers can enjoy a day at their favorite City park pools. The City and County of Honolulu has announced it will remove COVID-19 restrictions on lap swimming from all City park pools. This includes restoring the regular amount of lanes per pool and allowing walk-in, first-come-first-served public access.

The City is also encouraging workers looking for a part-time outdoor job to consider applying to be a pool lifeguard. Pay starts at $16.25 per hour, with positions available to applicants 16-years-old and older. Interested applicants should apply by contacting their local pool.

Some pools may be closed or their public hours reduced to accommodate the City’s Summer Fun program for Oahu’s keiki.

For a list of City park pools, their swimming pool dimensions and contact information, click here.